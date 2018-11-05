Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Knife-wielding man convicted in Mafia case holds hostages

November 5, 2018 8:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROME (AP) — A knife-wielding man is holding hostages in a northern Italian post office, days after receiving a 19-year jail term for a Mafia conviction.

The Italian news ANSA and SkyTG24 said Francesco Amato quickly freed all customers Monday in the Pieve Modolena post office, then freed one employee but kept holding four other workers.

ANSA said he demanded to speak with Italy’s interior minister. The suspect is one of 125 defendants convicted last week in nearby Reggio Emilia in a trial about infiltration by the ‘ndrangheta, a southern Italy-based organized crime group, into businesses in the affluent Reggio Emilia region.

ANSA said when Amato entered the post office he reportedly shouted: “I’m the one sentenced to 19 years” for Mafia association.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

During trial, he had been free on his own recognizance.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps band performs for Veterans Day observance

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated