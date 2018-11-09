Kuwait’s public works minister resigns amid severe flooding

KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait (AP) — Kuwait’s Minster of Public Works Hussam al-Roumi has resigned amid massive flooding across the country.

Kuwait’s army and National Guard joined rescue efforts, the KUNA state news agency reported on Friday.

Footage posted on social media from across Kuwait showed torrents sweeping away cars as sewage systems failed to drain the heavy downpour.

The meteorological department of Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation reported that the country has received 29.63 millimeters since Thursday evening, a significantly high amount for Kuwait in a 24-hour span.

Advertisement

Community centers near flooded streets will be open overnight to shelter people stranded on the road. The Interior Ministry warned citizens not to leave their homes.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.