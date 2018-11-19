Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Macedonia formally demands return of fugitive ex-premier

November 19, 2018 1:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — Macedonia’s Foreign Ministry has summoned Hungary’s ambassador to formally demand that the government in Budapest reject an asylum application by fugitive former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski.

The 48-year-old politician fled Macedonia and traveled to the Hungarian capital last week after police tried to arrest him to serve a two-year prison sentence for corruption. Gruevski is a close political ally of right-wing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, but the Hungarian government says it didn’t assist in his trip.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday that the Hungarian government had been urged to “act in the spirit of good bilateral relations and European values” to ensure the return of Gruevski.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers complete extraction & special purpose insertion training

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team