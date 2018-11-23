Listen Live Sports

Macedonia, Greece say progress made on school books talks

November 23, 2018
 
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Senior officials from Greece and neighbor Macedonia say progress has been made in talks to revise school books in the two countries as part of an effort to end hostility between the two countries.

The two Balkan countries are seeking to end decades of tension with an agreement that would see Greece’s neighbor change its name to North Macedonia and both sides takes a series of actions aimed at refraining from hostile actions or rhetoric.

Similar school-book initiatives have also recently been launched between Greece and Albania, and between Macedonia and Bulgaria.

Progress was reviewed at a meeting Friday in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki where foreign ministers and Cabinet trade officials from Greece, Macedonia, Bulgaria and Albania attended a one-day meeting.

