Madagascar heading toward runoff poll in presidential race

November 14, 2018 9:30 am
 
ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — Madagascar’s election officials say two former presidents are in a tight race with results in from 70 percent of the polling stations, indicating that a runoff election is likely in December.

The national electoral commission on Wednesday announced that former transitional president Andry Rajoelina is leading with 39 percent of the votes counted, followed closely by former president Marc Ravalomanana with 36 percent. The most recent president, Hery Rajaonarimampianina, is far behind with 7 percent. A total of 36 candidates contested the Nov. 7 election.

All the leading candidates have expressed doubts about the reliability commission’s results. Madagascar has been shaken many times by post-election crises.

If no candidate wins more than 50 percent of the votes, a second round will take place on December 19th.

