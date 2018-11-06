Listen Live Sports

Madagascar to vote for familiar faces in presidential polls

November 6, 2018
 
ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — Voters in Madagascar will go to the polls Wednesday to elect a president with hopes that a new leader will take this Indian Ocean island nation out of chronic poverty and corruption.

The 36 candidates have all promised to improve the country’s economy and end graft but political analysts say the three leaders in the race are familiar faces who offer little chance of a dramatic change.

The winning candidate must take more than 50 percent of the votes cast and with such a large number running, it is likely the race will go to a second round on Dec. 19.

The leading candidates are three former presidents – Marc Ravalomanana, Andry Rajoelina and Hery Rajaonarimampianina – who have been flying across the island by helicopter to address rallies.

