Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Main suspect in Danish fraud case arrested on return home

November 9, 2018 8:39 am
 
1 min read
Share       

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The main suspect in a huge fraud involving public money was arrested on her return to Copenhagen after she voluntarily left South Africa, a Danish prosecution authority said.

The Serious Economic and International Crime unit wrote on Twitter that Britta Nielsen had landed in Denmark Friday, a day after a South African court freed her after she was arrested on an international extradition request.

Nielsen was arrested Nov. 5 in Johannesburg and had 648,700 rand ($46,000) in cash in her possession which was confiscated. Denmark sought her extradition, but the process was abandoned after she said she would voluntarily return to Denmark and face any charges.

Four days earlier, a man suspected in the same case also was arrested in South Africa as he was about to leave the country with two diamonds in his luggage.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Serious Economic and International Crime unit said he, too, had returned to Denmark and was arrested. South African authorities have identified him as Nielsen’s adult son, Jimmy Hayat. A Danish court has barred media in Denmark from naming him.

Nielsen, a 64-year-old civil servant, is wanted in a fraud case that caused a Danish government welfare agency to lose at least 111 million kroner ($17 million).

It was not clear how the money was stolen, but it appears Nielsen had privileged access to the agency’s computer system. A preliminary probe says that at least 274 money transfers were made during 2002-2018.

On Oct. 10. Denmark’s minister for children and social affairs, Mai Mercado, said Nielsen, who she said was “a trusted employee,” had abused her position to commit systematic fraud during the period.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline