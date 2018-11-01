Man arrested in South Africa in Denmark fraud case

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s top prosecution authority says a Danish man has been arrested in South Africa, suspected of having played a key role in a fraud case involving least 111 million-kroner ($17 million) that targeted a Danish government welfare agency.

Prosecutor Thomas Anderskov Riis with the Serious Economic and International Crime unit says the unidentified man was arrested Tuesday in Johannesburg as he was trying to leave the country.

Anderskov Riis said Thursday “the focus remains on arresting the main suspect” — Britta Nielsen, 64 — adding Denmark would seek the extradition of the arrested man.

His role was not known. Nielsen, a civil servant for 40 years with the National Board of Health and Welfare, is suspected of stealing money intended to help vulnerable people, including the homeless and disabled.

