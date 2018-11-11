Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Man in UK arrested after police van stolen

November 11, 2018 7:45 am
 
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — British police say a man has been arrested after a thief stole a marked police van from the police department parking lot.

Suffolk Police said Sunday the police van had been taken from Lowestoft police station 160 miles (more than 250 kilometers) northeast of London on Saturday evening.

It was found after it had been abandoned 15 miles (25 kilometers) away in Bungay early Sunday.

The 27-year-old suspect is from Bungay and is being questioned. He hasn’t been charged or identified.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Sioux City commissioned in Maryland

Today in History

1863: Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address