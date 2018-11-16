Listen Live Sports

More than 40 killed in bus accident in Zimbabwe

November 16, 2018 2:54 am
 
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Police in Zimbabwe say more than 40 people have been killed in a bus accident.

Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba says at least 20 more were injured, some with severe burns, in the accident on Thursday night.

Charamba says she does not have details about the cause of the accident. Photos posted on Twitter by the Zimbabwe Red Cross show the remains of a bus that was completely incinerated.

The accident happened in Gwanda district, about 550 kilometers (340 miles) south of Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital.

