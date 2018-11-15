Listen Live Sports

New Zealand makes biggest cocaine bust in banana shipment

November 15, 2018 10:42 pm
 
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand police have made the country’s largest cocaine seizure, with 190 kilograms (418 pounds) of the drug found in a container of bananas shipped from Panama.

New Zealand police and customs officials say in a joint statement the cocaine was contained in five duffel bags on top of bananas in a shipment that arrived in Auckland from Balboa, Panama, in August.

Police in Auckland say a 41-year-old man has been arrested in Sydney after a joint operation with Australia’s Federal Police and its Criminal Intelligence Commission.

The bust came after the shipment was identified as suspicious following an investigation into an Australia-based organized crime group.

