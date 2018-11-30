Listen Live Sports

Notorious for bad fumes, Madrid launches polluting-car ban

November 30, 2018 8:46 am
 
MADRID (AP) — Madrid has activated an anti-pollution order that significantly restricts private vehicles in the city center, including a total ban on the most polluting cars.

The much-debated plan establishes a 472 hectare-low-emission zone in the heart of the Spanish capital.

Petrol vehicles manufactured before 2000 and diesel ones registered prior to 2006 are banned from the area or will face a 90-euro ($102) fine.

Only public buses, taxis, residents and some professional vehicles are exempt. Electric, zero-emission cars are allowed in.

Some local politicians say the plan will have meager effects on air quality and is a publicity stunt by the city’s mayor, Manuela Carmena.

Carmena, a left-wing former judge, says Friday that those opposed to the changes will get used to the restrictions and increase their use of public transport.

