Party of Mexico’s president elect wants legalized marijuana

November 8, 2018 2:20 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The party of Mexico’s president-elect has submitted legislation to legalize marijuana possession, public use, growing and sales.

Sen. Olga Sanchez Cordero presented the measure Thursday, saying that “every person has the right to carry up to 30 grams (one ounce) of cannabis.”

Cordero has been picked as interior secretary by President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who takes office Dec. 1.

Her bill also would allow every Mexican to grow up to 20 marijuana plants on private property and produce up to 17 ounces (480 grams) a year. Edible marijuana products would be prohibited.

In 2016, Mexico’s government began granting permits for some patients to import medicinal marijuana products. It has also decriminalized small amounts of marijuana and issued several permits for people to cultivate and possess pot for personal use.

