Police: Saudi sisters in NYC since Sept. 1 after other stops

November 1, 2018 6:18 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Police investigating the mysterious deaths of two Saudi Arabian sisters whose bound bodies washed up in New York City last week say they arrived from Fairfax, Virginia, on Sept. 1.

Police said Thursday that credit card records show 16-year-old Tala Farea and 23-year-old Rotana Farea first stopped in Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.

The sisters were last seen in Fairfax on Aug. 24. Their bodies were discovered Oct. 24 on the Manhattan waterfront.

Police say there were no signs of trauma and it appeared that they were alive when they went into the water.

The New York Police Department says there’s no evidence the sisters went anywhere else after arriving in New York. Police wouldn’t say how they traveled or where they stayed.

They were reported missing in Fairfax on Sept. 12.

