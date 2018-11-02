Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Press group urges action in slain Slovak reporter case

November 2, 2018 10:23 am
 
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — An international press freedom group is keeping pressure on Slovak authorities to solve the killing of local reporter Jan Kuciak and his fiance, while using their case to draw the attention to crimes against journalists worldwide.

The Vienna-based International Press Institute says nearly 75 journalists have been killed around the world in 2018, including Kuciak who was shot to death in February in Slovakia.

More recently, Jamal Khashoggi, a contributor to The Washington Post, was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

IPI chairman Markus Spillman said Friday at an event marking the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists that attacks on the media had wide implications.

He says “to silence a journalist is to silence a society.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

