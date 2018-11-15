Listen Live Sports

Putin: Arms control to top agenda for his meeting with Trump

November 15, 2018 6:09 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says arms control issues will likely top the agenda of his planned meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Putin says the leaders need to discuss the future of the 2011 New START agreement and the situation around the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty.

Trump has declared his intention to withdraw from the INF, which was signed by U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

Putin said Thursday that if he and Trump meet as expected at the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Argentina later this month, they would also discuss Syria, North Korea and Iran.

Putin says he spoke Thursday with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Singapore, touching on arms control and other issues.

