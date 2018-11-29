Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Reggae music put on UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list

November 29, 2018 10:06 am
 
PARIS (AP) — Reggae music has been inscribed on the prized intangible cultural heritage list of UNESCO, the U.N.’s cultural agency.

UNESCO said Thursday the Jamaican music is unique because it represents “a vehicle of social commentary” and “continues to provide a voice for all” since it was first created by marginalized groups, mainly in the western part of Jamaica’s capital of Kingston.

It said the music — which combines Caribbean, Latin and North American influences — provides a “cathartic experience” when played and it is also used as a means of praising God.

The intangible heritage list aims to improve the visibility of non-physical traditions and know-how of communities around the world.

UNESCO committees are holding their latest round of heritage inscriptions in the Mauritius capital of Port Louis through Saturday.

