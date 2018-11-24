Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Russian FM says US pursues ‘hidden agenda’ in Syria

November 24, 2018 1:19 pm
 
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused the United States of pursuing a “hidden agenda” through its military involvement in Syria.

Lavrov said Saturday that in contrast to American claims that it is intervening in Syria to help in the fight against the Islamic State group, the U.S.’s true goal is to overturn the Syrian government supported by Moscow.

Lavrov told the press while visiting Lisbon, Portugal, that “my suspicion (is) that the U.S. looks upon ISIS as a justification for their military participation in Syria,” using a different acronym for IS.

“In contradiction to their loudly trumpeted claims that their main task is the eradication of terrorism in Syria, they have another hidden agenda,” Lavrov said.

The Associated Press

