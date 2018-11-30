Listen Live Sports

Slovakia house fire kills 4 children, 1 adult

November 30, 2018 7:31 am
 
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovak firefighters say five people, including four children, have been killed in a house fire in eastern Slovakia.

They say in a statement the blaze broke out around 3 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Friday in a four-room house in the town of Richnava.

Officials say the children ranged in age from 5 to 9, and one 28-year-old died as well.

Richnava Mayor Ivan Dunka told local media that a mother and her four children lived there.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

