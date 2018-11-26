Listen Live Sports

Soros-founded group ends operations in Turkey

November 26, 2018 10:50 am
 
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Open Society Foundations, which is funded by George Soros, is pulling out of Turkey days after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the billionaire philanthropist of attempting to destabilize his country.

The foundation, which has backed projects to improve education, women’s rights and encourages democratic reforms, said “baseless” accusations had made it impossible for it to continue operating in Turkey.

The foundation’s Turkish chief was among 13 activists detained in Turkey this month, accused of supporting mass anti-government protests in2013 and of links to jailed businessman, Osman Kavala.

Erdogan has accused Kavala of financing the protests and claimed the Hungarian-American Soros was behind him.

Erdogan said: “The famous Hungarian Jew Soros is behind (Kavala). This man has a lot of money that he uses to divide nations.”

