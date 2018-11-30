Listen Live Sports

Syria sends UN complaints over Israeli, US-led airstrikes

November 30, 2018 9:36 am
 
DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria has sent the U.N. Security Council complaints over the latest Israeli airstrikes that targeted an area home to military bases south of Damascus, saying such “aggression” aims to prolong the Syrian crisis.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry said Friday the complaints also referred to strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria by the U.S.-led coalition that claimed civilian lives. The coalition offensive, which began in September, aims to drive IS from their last pocket along the Syrian-Iraqi border.

Syrian state media reported the Israeli strikes on Kisweh, south of Damascus, late Thursday. Israel hasn’t commented.

They were the first reported Israeli strikes inside Syria since September, and after Russia delivered S-300 air defense systems to Damascus last month.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the targets were weapon warehouses.

