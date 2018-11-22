Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Car kills 5, injures 18 outside China school

November 22, 2018 2:40 am
 
BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on a vehicle crash outside a primary school in China (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Chinese state media report five people have died and 18 were hospitalized with injuries from a car plowing into a crowd outside a primary school in a northeastern city.

State broadcaster CCTV says the vehicle’s driver was taken into custody after the crash Thursday in the coastal city of Huludao in Liaoning province.

The cause was under investigation, although China has seen a number of recent deliberate vehicle attacks. A woman who answered the phone at Huludao police headquarters said they could not reveal anything yet.

2:45 p.m.

Chinese state media report multiple children were injured when a car plowed into them outside a primary school in a northeastern city.

State broadcaster CCTV says the vehicle’s driver was taken into custody after the crash around noon on Thursday in the coastal city of Huludao in Liaoning province.

Several children had been hospitalized and the numbers of injured were still being tabulated. The cause was under investigation, although China has seen a number of recent deliberate vehicle attacks.

