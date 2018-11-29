Listen Live Sports

Trump invites Brazil President-elect Bolsonaro to visit US

November 29, 2018 10:02 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is inviting the incoming president of Brazil to visit the United States.

White House national security adviser John Bolton says he extended the invitation to Jair Bolsonaro on Trump’s behalf during a “productive” meeting he had with him in South America ahead of the Group of 20 summit of rich and developing nations in Buenos Aires.

Bolton tweeted Thursday he had met with Bolsonaro, who will take office on Jan. 1. The far-right Bolsonaro has often expressed admiration for Trump.

Bolton says he “Enjoyed a wide-ranging, very productive discussion w/ Brazil’s President-elect Bolsonaro & his national security team.” He added that “We look forward to a dynamic partnership w/ Brazil.”

Last week, Bolton tweeted that he was looking forward to meeting with Bolsonaro in Rio de Janeiro.

