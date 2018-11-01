Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Trump says State spokeswoman might be next UN ambassador

November 1, 2018 5:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert is “under very serious consideration” to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Trump says he will “probably” make a decision on the nomination next week.

Nauert was a reporter for Fox News Channel before she became State Department spokeswoman under former secretary Rex Tillerson. She would replace Nikki Haley, who announced in October that she would step down at the end of this year.

Trump says Nauert is “excellent. She’s been with us a long time.”

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Nauert was a surprise choice to be the State Department spokeswoman because she hadn’t specialized in foreign policy as a reporter. She was a breaking news anchor on “Fox & Friends” and previously worked at ABC News as a general assignment reporter.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Media News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad