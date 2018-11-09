Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Turkey: 25 soldiers hurt by exploding ordnance, 7 missing

November 9, 2018 1:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s Defense Ministry says 25 soldiers were injured while seven others are unaccounted for in an accident during the firing of heavy weapon ordnance.

In a statement, the ministry said the unexplained accident occurred Friday at a base in Hakkari province, which borders both Iraq and Iran and where clashes between Kurdish rebels and Turkish troops are frequent.

The soldiers were said to have been immediately evacuated and hospitalized.

No details on their condition were provided.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline