Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Unknown British soldier buried before WWI 100th anniversary

November 8, 2018 12:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

YPRES, Belgium (AP) — British authorities have given an unknown soldier who died during World War I a full military burial, just days before ceremonies marking the centenary of the end of World War I.

Sunlight filtered through the autumn leaves as the British honor guard carried a lone coffin through the stark white stones of the Buttes New British cemetery in Polygon Wood, just outside of Ypres in Belgium.

Nothing is known about the soldier, who was discovered in a field near the village of Westhoek, near Ypres.

Three other unidentified soldiers — one British and two Australians — were also commemorated this week.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Each year, the remains of some 40 British soldiers killed during World War I are found on Europe’s battlefields. The Ministry of Defense’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre tries to identify them and trace survivors.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline