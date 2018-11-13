Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

‘Unusual air activity’ over Ireland sparks investigation

November 13, 2018 7:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Irish aviation officials are investigating reports of bright lights moving quickly in the skies over Ireland.

The Irish Aviation Authority said Tuesday it was looking into “reports from a small number of aircraft” about what was called “unusual air activity” on Friday.

“The report will be investigated under the normal confidential occurrence investigation process,” the authority said in a statement.

Press reports indicate the bright lights were seen Friday morning by pilots from British Airways and Virgin Atlantic.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The airlines did not immediately respond to request for comments.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized