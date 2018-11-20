Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

US: 2 airstrikes killed 37 al-Shabab militants in Somalia

November 20, 2018 11:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military says it killed a total of 37 Islamic extremists in two airstrikes in Somalia.

U.S. Africa Command, which carries out counterterrorism missions in Somalia and elsewhere in Africa, said in a statement Tuesday that both airstrikes were conducted on Monday.

It said 27 members of the al-Shabab extremist group were killed in the first strike and 10 in the second. It said it believes no civilians were killed or injured.

Africa Command said the airstrikes were carried out in coordination with the government of Somalia.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 55th Annual AOC International Symposium...
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS John S. McCain leaves dry dock after repairs

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference