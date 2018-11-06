Listen Live Sports

US authorizes rewards for info on Kurdish rebel leaders

November 6, 2018 10:59 am
 
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The United States says it has authorized rewards for information on the whereabouts of three top Kurdish rebel leaders wanted by Turkey, in a sign of improving ties between the NATO allies.

The announcement was made by U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Matthew Palmer, who was in Ankara on Tuesday.

Palmer said in a statement that the U.S. would pay up to $5 million for information leading to “the identification or location” of Murat Karayilan, up to $4 million for Cemal Bayik and $3 million for Duran Kalkan.

All three are senior leaders of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, considered a terrorist organization by Turkey and the United States.

Last week, Turkey and the United States mutually removed sanctions imposed on each other’s ministers.

