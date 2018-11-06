Listen Live Sports

Who steals portable toilets? German court renders verdict

November 6, 2018 9:51 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — The portable toilets kept on disappearing — and now a German company knows why.

Two men in Germany have been convicted of stealing more than 100 portable toilets. The dpa news agency reported that Duesseldorf district court delivered its verdict Tuesday, giving a 40-year-old man a 10-month suspended sentence and a 28-year-old ex-colleague six months.

Both men worked for a waste disposal company from whose premises the toilets — worth nearly 70,000 euros ($79,700) in all — gradually disappeared, a loss that was only discovered a few months later.

The men admitted having sold the toilets to a company in the Netherlands via a go-between.

Only three of the missing toilets have resurfaced. The defendants lost their jobs.

