Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

World economy has ‘passed its peak’ as trade wars weigh

November 21, 2018 5:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — A global economic watchdog says world growth has passed its peak and faces growing risks, including from trade disputes and higher interest rates.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, which advises many of the world’s richest economies, said Wednesday it has cut its forecast for global growth next year to 3.5 percent from 3.7 percent previously.

The Paris-based agency said that while labor markets are in good health in major economies like the U.S., trade and investment have taken a hit from higher tariffs. U.S. President Donald Trump has slapped tariffs on many trade partners and escalated a tit-for-tat dispute with China.

OECD chief Angel Gurria said: “Trade conflicts and political uncertainty are adding to the difficulties governments face in ensuring that economic growth remains strong, sustainable and inclusive.”

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 55th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army conducts Javelin training in Qatar

Today in History

1963: Johnson establishes Warren Commission