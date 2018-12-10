Listen Live Sports

10 die of suspected food poisoning at Indian temple ceremony

December 14, 2018 12:49 pm
 
< a min read
NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say at least 10 people in southern India have died of suspected food poisoning after a ceremony to celebrate the construction of a new Hindu temple.

A police official says another 32 people were hospitalized Friday after they ate at the ceremony in Chamarajnagar district of Karnataka state.

The official who uses one name, Mahadev, said samples were collected for chemical analysis of food that was served at the ceremony.

Mahadev says the devotees ate the food after the temple’s foundation laying ceremony.

They vomited, complained of severe stomach pain and were taken to nearby hospitals.

The Press Trust of India news agency says police detained two members of the temple’s management for questioning.

