The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Shooting in central Vienna leaves 1 dead, 1 badly wounded

December 21, 2018 9:54 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — A shooting Friday in central Vienna left one person dead and another seriously wounded, Austrian authorities said. Police were looking for the gunman.

The shooting took place at about 1:30 p.m. in the Lugeck square area of the Austrian capital. Police said a man fired several shots and one person died at the scene. They posted on Twitter that it appeared to be a “targeted crime.”

Police said they were searching for the perpetrator throughout the city but added that “there is currently no danger to people who are not involved.”

A witness who was interviewed on OE24 television, who called himself a Lithuanian journalist but didn’t give his name, said he heard about 10 pistol shots and saw two people lying on the ground in a passage between two streets.

He said a third man was talking to one of those people in a Slavic language, but he couldn’t say which one.

