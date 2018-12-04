Listen Live Sports

4 media organizations ask Albania to drop online media laws

December 26, 2018 12:04 pm
 
< a min read
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Four international media organizations have called on the Albanian government to drop two draft laws on state regulation and compulsory registration of online media to fight fake news.

In a letter sent Wednesday to Prime Minister Edi Rama and Justice Minister Etilda Gjonaj, the European Centre for Press and Media Freedom, the European Federation of Journalists, Reporters Without Borders and PEN International asked them to withdraw the legislation, involve journalists and seek for international assistance to draw up new laws.

They said that in democratic countries “online media are self-regulated.”

In October, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe also expressed concern about a new registration system for media websites in Albania.

Albania expects to launch full membership negotiations with European Union next year.

