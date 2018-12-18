Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

49 people smugglers arrested in Interpol-led operation

December 18, 2018 1:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — Interpol says a police operation targeting migrant smugglers has led to the arrest of 49 people across the Americas.

According to the international police organization, the arrests took place during four days of “coordinated action” in 11 countries.

Interpol secretary general Jurgen Stock said in a statement: “With another 13 investigations opened across the region, what we are seeing is just the tip of the iceberg.”

Interpol said Tuesday that police in Nicaragua rescued 22 African and Haitian migrants, including children, as part of “Operation Andes,” and “30 potential victims of human trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation” were rescued in the Dominican Republic.

Advertisement

Interpol added that 31 individuals were arrested in Colombia, “uncovering nearly $2 million in financial transactions.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

The USO brightens the holidays for servicemen in Iraq

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth