Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

9 migrants trying to reach UK rescued in English Channel

December 18, 2018 8:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — French officials say that nine migrants, including a woman and child, have been rescued off the coast of Dunkirk after two distress calls from their small boat as they tried to sneak to Britain.

French maritime authorities in charge of the English Channel area said the migrants were located early Tuesday after a three-hour air and sea search.

A statement said the small boat was located 30 kilometers (about 20 miles) northwest of Dunkirk.

The large search party included a helicopter and three ships, and was later joined by two more helicopters from Belgium and Britain who searched the northern area of the English Channel.

Advertisement

Since fall, migrants have increasingly resorted to unguided sea crossings to reach Britain. Rescuers intercepted 18 migrants in two boats on Nov. 22.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Looking for trouble in the Gulf of Aden

Today in History

1972: Harry Truman dies