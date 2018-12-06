Listen Live Sports

Angolan activist talks human rights with country’s president

December 6, 2018 4:42 am
 
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — An Angolan human rights activist says the country’s president plans to investigate a case of alleged torture by police officials.

Activist and journalist Rafael Marques de Morais says he told President Joao Lourenco at a meeting Wednesday that two Criminal Investigation Service officials allegedly involved in the 2016 torture of Joao Dala received promotions to provincial director posts in May. Lourenco says he was unaware of any official link to the torture of Dala, a church youth leader.

Marques says on Maka Angola, a website highlighting alleged corruption in Angola, that Dala was falsely accused of kidnapping, suffered serious injuries and died this year.

State-run media in Angola reported in August that the Criminal Investigation Service chief acknowledged “accidental” deaths during clashes between police and suspects.

