The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Armenian warplane crashes during training, 2 pilots killed

December 4, 2018 6:12 am
 
YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — The Armenian military says that one of its combat jets has crashed, killing both pilots.

Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said that a Su-25 two-seat aircraft crashed during a regular training mission Tuesday.

It said the plane took off from Gyumri and crashed in the mountains near Maralik in Armenia’s northwest. The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

The Su-25 is a twin-engine ground attack aircraft designed in the Soviet Union in the 1970s. It remains in service in Russia and several other ex-Soviet nations.

