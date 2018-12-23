Listen Live Sports

Austrian police detain 2 in Vienna restaurant shooting

December 23, 2018 9:57 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Austrian police say they have detained both a witness and a man who was wounded in a shooting at a Viennese restaurant that left another man dead.

Police said Sunday that the 29-year-old witness, who was eating with the two other men at a central Vienna restaurant before Friday’s shooting, became a suspect because he made contradictory statements.

The 23-year-old who was wounded in the shooting was also detained.

Police said all three men had connections to organized crime and come from the western Balkans. They said it appears the dispute was over illegal drug deals. Due to the ongoing investigation, police did not release any names of the suspects.

A 32-year-old man was killed during the shooting at the Vienna restaurant.

