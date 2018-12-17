Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Bosnian official: Croatia illegally expelling migrants

December 17, 2018 12:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A Bosnian official says migrants are being illegally pushed back into its territory by police in neighboring Croatia.

Bosnian Security Minister Dragan Mektic said Monday that scores of migrants are reporting that they have been forced to return to Bosnia by Croatian police who threatened them and in some cases used violence against them.

Mektic said some of the migrants had visible injuries.

An international watchdog group, the Border Violence Monitoring, published a video Sunday that showed Croatian police officers shouting orders at migrants and escorting them from a forest.

Advertisement

Croatian police deputy director, Josip Celic, denied the accusations Monday, saying police weren’t expelling, but rather “deterring” migrants from illegally entering Croatia.

Celic said the police are investigating all reports of violence against migrants by their officers.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers trek snow-covered Alps in Italy

Today in History

1851: Fire ravages Library of Congress