World News
 
Bus crash in snowy Serbia kills 3, injures 32

December 16, 2018 5:46 am
 
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A bus skidded off the road and overturned amid wintry weather in southern Serbia, killing three people and injuring 32 others, police said.

The accident happened early Sunday on the main highway in southern Serbia near the town of Leskovac. Police said the bus had Macedonian license plates and local media reported it was heading toward Austria from Macedonia.

Doctors at the hospital in Leskovac say four of those hurt in the crash have serious injuries but they are not life-threatening.

Serbia and neighboring countries have been blanketed with snow in the past few days, which has slowed down traffic, disrupted power supplies and blocked access to some remote villages.

World News

