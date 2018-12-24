Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Car thief in Norway gets trapped and calls police to get out

December 24, 2018 5:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A car thief had to call the police to ask for help after he was trapped inside the car he was trying to steal.

Police in Trondheim said the young man, who wasn’t identified, called the law enforcement from a car dealership in Norway’s third-largest city to say he was “stuck” inside the car.

Norwegian broadcaster NRK said the man was aged 17 and was known to the police for petty crimes, and that it was unclear why the doors of the car, parked outside the shop, had locked.

Police said on Twitter that officers hurried to the scene Monday “to get him out and into detention.”

Advertisement

No further details were available.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches in the Arabian Gulf

Today in History

1863: First claim filed under Homestead Act