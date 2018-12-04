Listen Live Sports

China promises action on US trade deal but gives no details

December 4, 2018 11:58 pm
 
BEIJING (AP) — China has issued an upbeat but vague promise to carry out a tariff cease-fire with Washington but gave no details that might help dispel confusion about what Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump agreed to in Argentina.

China has yet to confirm Trump’s claim Beijing promised to cut auto tariffs and immediately buy more American farm goods. That has fueled doubts the weekend deal will lead to a lasting settlement of a fight over technology that threatens to chill global economic growth.

A Commerce Ministry statement on Wednesday said, “China will start from implementing specific issues on which consensus has been reached, and the sooner, the better.” It gave no indication what those issues are.

