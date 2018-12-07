Listen Live Sports

Croatia arrest 13 people suspected of smuggling migrants

December 7, 2018 10:28 am
 
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Police in Croatia have detained 13 people suspected of smuggling migrants who are trying to reach Western Europe through the Balkans.

Police said Friday that they are searching for one more suspect accused of smuggling at least 119 migrants in and out of Croatia from late July until mid-October.

The statement says the suspects include one asylum seeker from Pakistan and two from Afghanistan, while the rest are Croatian citizens. Police say the group was charging 1,000 euros ($1,114) to transfer a migrant through Croatia, making at least 64,000 euros.

Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, Africa or Asia have been stuck in the Balkans while trying to move on toward the wealthier European Union countries.

