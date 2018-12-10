Listen Live Sports

Croatia unveils monument to late wartime leader Tudjman

December 10, 2018 11:41 am
 
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia has unveiled a monument to late leader Franjo Tudjman, who led the country to independence from the former Yugoslavia but has also been criticized for his nationalist policies.

Top Croatian officials attended the ceremony in Zagreb on Monday that marked the 19th anniversary of Tudjman’s death.

President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic said Tudjman has “indebted us for many centuries.” Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic praised his “wisdom.”

Tudjman is adored by nationalists in Croatia for leading the country through the 1992-95 war that erupted when minority Serbs rebelled against the country’s independence.

Outside Croatia, Tudjman was widely seen as a right-wing nationalist whose policies helped fuel ethnic hatred and bloodshed in neighboring Bosnia.

Tudjman’s Croatian Democratic Union party has been in power in Croatia for most of the post-independence period.

