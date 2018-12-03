Listen Live Sports

Czech spy agency blames Russia for cyberattacks on diplomats

December 3, 2018 7:00 am
 
PRAGUE (AP) — A Czech spy agency says it’s “obvious” that Russia was behind cyberattacks against the country’s foreign ministry, calling them the most serious case of cyberespionage to hit the European country.

The agency known as BIS said in its annual report Monday the attacks were part of the Turla campaign by Russia’s FSB intelligence agency and APT28 campaign by GRU military intelligence agency.

Other European countries have faced similar attacks.

BIS says 150 email accounts were hacked in an attack that began in early 2016 and was discovered last year. The Czechs then said it was a sophisticated attack and experts believed it was done by a foreign state. BIS says a separate cyberattack started in December 2016.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis says his government will discuss the agency’s findings in January.

