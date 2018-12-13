Listen Live Sports

EU court upholds German public broadcasting fee system

December 13, 2018 4:56 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — The European Union’s highest court has ruled that a fee all German households have to pay to finance the country’s public broadcasters complies with EU law.

The European Court of Justice decided Thursday the system, which allows broadcasters to enforce collection, doesn’t constitute illegal state aid.

Germany’s long-standing fee system was tweaked in 2013 to make all households pay it, regardless of how many people live there or whether they have a television or radio. Previously, it depended on the number of devices in a household. The court said the change wasn’t a problem.

The monthly fee is currently 17.50 euros ($19.85). A state court in Tuebingen had asked the EU court about its compatibility with EU law.

In July, Germany’s highest court rejected complaints against the fee.

