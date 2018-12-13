EU rights group: Moldova must stop violence in prisons

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Europe’s top human rights body has urged Moldova to stop “intimidation and violence” against prisoners allegedly carried out by other detainees with the tacit agreement of prison management.

In a 21-page report published Thursday, the Council of Europe’s anti-torture committee urged Moldova to tackle the “informal power structures among prisoners,” saying that some prison guards were in “tacit collaboration with informal leaders” and had failed to provide a safe environment for prisoners. Moldova has some 7,400 prisoners.

It called the prison system a “profit-oriented criminal enterprise” sand said managers had hadn’t addressed the “deep-rooted” issue.

Prison spokesman Oleg Pantea told The Associated Press that managers would work to eliminate “objections.”

The report came after a June visit to a prison in the capital of Chisinau and another in the northeast city of Soroca.

