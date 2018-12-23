Listen Live Sports

France vows support for fighting extremists in Africa

December 23, 2018 11:26 am
 
N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — France’s president is confirming his support for anti-extremist forces in Africa, amid growing international concern about the chaos in Libya.

Speaking on a visit to Chad, Emmanuel Macron insisted that France will make no cuts to its military despite domestic budget tightening. He said the “threat is constant and changing” and requires robust military spending.

He said France would spend hundreds of millions of euros in aid for programs to improve economies in central Africa and prevent Islamic extremists from “gaining ground.”

Macron reaffirmed French backing for a group of African anti-extremist forces and met with French soldiers deployed in the Sahel region with Operation Barkhane, France’s largest overseas military mission.

Macron also held talks with Chad’s President Idriss Deby, U.S. military advisers and a delegation of Chadian women.

