Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

German authorities raid mosque in Berlin in terrorism probe

December 18, 2018 2:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say police are searching a Berlin mosque as part of an investigation into its imam on suspicion he raised money to support an Islamic fighter in Syria.

Berlin prosecutors said Tuesday that 45-year-old Ahmad A., whose last name wasn’t given in line with privacy laws, was the target of the raid on the As-Sahaba mosque in the capital’s Wedding district.

They said in two tweets that A., who preaches under the name Abul Baraa, is suspected of financing terrorism for sending money to “a jihadi fighter in Syria for the purchase of military equipment.”

The prosecutor’s spokesman Martin Steltner told The Associated Press that no arrests were made and that the raids at the mosque and other locations were aimed at obtaining evidence for his office’s ongoing investigation.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Looking for trouble in the Gulf of Aden

Today in History

1972: Harry Truman dies